Reopening of places of worship: Kerala may take decision in a day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre issuing guidelines for reopening of places of worship late on Thursday night, the state is all set to reopen the same. The state government is expected to announce the decision in a day. In his regular briefing on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government was waiting for the Central Government’s guidelines on the reopening of places of worship.

The Centre had earlier announced that worship places can be reopened as part of the lockdown relaxations that will come into effect on June 8. On Thursday, the CM convened a meeting of religious heads and representatives of worship places to discuss the arrangements for reopening. “All the religious leaders agreed upon the government’s suggestion to limit the number of visitors. Special restrictions will be in place for children and elders who are vulnerable to infection,” the CM said at the press meet.

The CM held separate meetings for Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities. The religious leaders mooted several suggestions to prevent the spread of diseases through the worship centres. “These recommendations will be sent to the Centre. The state government will take a decision after the Centre’s guidelines are out,” the CM said.

“The state will reopen places of worship with some restrictions. The state government has sent our suggestions to the Centre. Now we are waiting for guidelines from the Union Government,” said Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta.