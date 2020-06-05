TNIE launches ‘My Home, My Vegetable’ initiative

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic has underscored the importance of many things, growing one’s food being one of them. It highlighted the need to inculcate the habit of farming in the urban population, besides going in for large-scale farming. Playing its part for the cause, The New Indian Express in association with the agriculture department on Thursday launched an initiative under which subscribers will be provided with vegetable seed packets.

The initiative called ‘My Home, My Vegetable’ was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the Aluva Palace. The minister kick-started the initiative by handing over a basket of seeds to TNIE general manager P Vishnu Kumar. The seed packets will be distributed along with the newspaper on the occasion of World Food Safety Day on Sunday. TNIE launched the initiative to support Kerala government’s ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ project for ensuring food security.

Under this, the government aims to bring 12,500 hectares of land under cultivation, thus enabling the state to become self-sufficient in food production. The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council of Kerala (VFPCK) is also part of the TNIE’s ‘My Home, My Vegetable’ initiative. Dileep Kumar T, principal agricultural officer, Ernakulam, and A K Sherief, chief executive officer, VFPCK, Kerala, were present.