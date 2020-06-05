STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE launches ‘My Home, My Vegetable’ initiative

The Covid pandemic has underscored the importance of many things, growing one’s food being one of them.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 02:29 PM

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar inaugurates ‘My Home, My Vegetable’, a TNIE initiative, by handing over a packet of seeds to TNIE Kerala general manager P Vishnu Kumar at the Aluva Palace on Thursday. Principal agriculture officer Dileep Kumar T and VFPCK CEO A K Sharief are also seen

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar inaugurates ‘My Home, My Vegetable’, a TNIE initiative, by handing over a packet of seeds to TNIE Kerala general manager P Vishnu Kumar at the Aluva Palace on Thursday. Principal agriculture officer Dileep Kumar T and VFPCK CEO A K Sharief are also seen. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Covid pandemic has underscored the importance of many things, growing one’s food being one of them. It highlighted the need to inculcate the habit of farming in the urban population, besides going in for large-scale farming. Playing its part for the cause, The New Indian Express in association with the agriculture department on Thursday launched an initiative under which subscribers will be provided with vegetable seed packets. 

The initiative called ‘My Home, My Vegetable’ was inaugurated by  Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the Aluva Palace. The minister kick-started the initiative by handing over a basket of  seeds to TNIE general manager P Vishnu Kumar. The seed packets will be distributed along with the newspaper on the occasion of  World Food Safety Day on Sunday. TNIE launched the initiative to support Kerala government’s ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ project for ensuring food security.

Under this, the government aims to bring 12,500 hectares of land under cultivation, thus enabling the state to become self-sufficient in food production. The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council of Kerala (VFPCK) is also part of the TNIE’s ‘My Home, My Vegetable’ initiative.  Dileep Kumar T, principal agricultural officer, Ernakulam, and A K Sherief, chief executive officer, VFPCK, Kerala, were present.

