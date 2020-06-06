STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here’s the plan for deploying personnel if numbers spike

While converting hospitals into Covid hospitals as the number of patients goes up, mobilisation of human resources (HR) will also change.

In Phase 1 wherein most of the patients admitted in a hospital as symptomatic returnees, 30 personnel will be deployed for 96 beds. Phase 2 when the bed occupancy reaches 50 per cent will require 96 personnel for 110 beds. In Phase 3 when there is evidence of multiple clusters or large community spread, 288 personnel will be deployed for 300 beds. 

“The planning for all three phases has been done. More personnel will be required as each phase passes by,” says Dr Naveen A, District Programme Manager (DPM) of National Health Mission (NHM). “We are in Phase 1 now. Covid hospitals, Covid care centres and first-line treatment centres come in Phase 1. Phase 2 starts when 50 per cent of the beds in the Phase 1 facilities are filled. In this phase, the facilities will be expanded in Ayush and private hospitals. Phase 3 will commence  when the bed occupancy in Phase 2 facilities reaches 50 per cent,” says Dr Naveen A, Kozhikode district programme manager of National Health Mission (NHM). 

More personnel will be needed in the ICU as the patients admitted in the facility will be critical. In the ICU, 126 personnel will be needed for 30 beds in the first phase, 120 for 27 beds in Phase 2 and 150 for 33 beds in Phase 3. “More resources will be required for patients coming under critical and severe categories. Mechanical ventilation is required for critical patients and oxygen therapy for severe patients. Moderate and mild cases need only isolation,” a source said. Human resources will be mobilised in such a way that the workforce will be divided into three categories: first group in action (duty), second group in quarantine (standby) and third in reserve, depending upon the surge capacity of the hospital. These three groups can be rotated every 14 days.

Phase 1: (More symptomatic cases turning up): 30 personnel for 96 beds
Phase 2: (Bed occupancy in Phase 1 facilities reaches 50%): 96 for 110 beds
Phase 3:  (Large community spread): 288 for 300 beds
HR mobilisation in intensive care unit
Phase 1: 126 personnel for 30 beds
Phase 2:  120 for 27 beds 
Phase 3:  150 for 33 beds

