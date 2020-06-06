Kerala: For the first time, single-day cases cross 100-mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid-19 cases in Kerala are going up in a steady manner with the single-day spike crossing three digits, the state is gearing up for widespread antibody testing to check the risk of community transmission. On Friday, the state recorded 111 cases of which 98 came from outside and 13 people, including three health workers, got infected through contact. Even as there is an increase in cases, epidemiologists point out that the increase has been steady and the pattern is predictable.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the aim is to conduct as many as 15,000 antibody tests in a week. If the antibody test turns positive, RT-PCR test will be conducted to confirm the infection. The state has received 14,000 test kits from the ICMR and it will provide 40,000 kits in the next three days. “Our testing strategy is a focused one without wasting resources. It has served well so far,” said Dr Amar Fettle, the state nodal officer for Covid-19. The numbers have almost doubled in the last five days. The number of cases from June 1 to 4 has been 57, 86, 82, 94 respectively. But the increase has been steady and the pattern has given some relief for its predictability to the health officials

“The state has been able to control the numbers so far. We don’t have any sudden spurt as witnessed in other parts,” said epidemiologist Dr V Ramankutty, emeritus professor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. “The challenges and responsibilities before us have increased in an extraordinary manner,” said the chief minister when he spoke about the easing of lockdown restrictions amidst the rise in cases.

According to him, easing of restrictions should not result in spread of disease. The state would respond to the challenge by devising special protocol for vulnerable people with serious illness and stringent monitoring of those returning from hot spots. As health workers have become victims of the infection, there will be special strategies for them, the chief minister said.

The chief minister and health experts are far from being satisfied over the lack of vigil by the public against the pandemic. “The cases are set to increase in the coming days. So there is a need to increase awareness and take the issue seriously,” chief minister said. “It is like a war and everyone needs to be a foot soldier.” According to Dr Fettle it requires a sustained strategy to break the chain.