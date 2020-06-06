STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers’ association to donate 2,500 TV sets

The distribution of LED TV sets will begin in Thrissur on Saturday in the presence of  C Raveendranath, General Education Minister.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After celebrities and NGOs, it is the turn of school teachers to participate in the ‘TV challenge’ initiative to donate television sets to those students unable to attend the government’s virtual learning programme ‘First Bell’. As many as 2,500 television sets, total cost of which comes to around Rs2.25 crore, will be donated by the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA)  under this.

The distribution of LED TV sets will begin in Thrissur on Saturday in the presence of  C Raveendranath, General Education Minister. The process of drawing up the list of  likely beneficiaries of the programme, by KSTA district coordinators assisted by Samagra Shiksha Kerala,  is under way. This is to ensure that no deserving student will be left out  The cable connection will be provided under the aegis of respective local self-government.

