Chennithala seeks Vigilance probe into sand mining

He  said that more than 1.25 lakh TMC feet of sand had accumulated at Pampa-Triveni following the floods in 2018 and 2019.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has shot off a letter to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) director demanding a comprehensive probe into the Pampa sand mining controversy. In the letter, Chennithala alleged that gross violation of all norms and laws resulted in a PSU looting the same accumulated at Pampa-Triveni worth several crores of rupees. He said provisions of Corruption Act should be slapped on culprits behind the deal.

He said that more than 1.25 lakh TMC feet of sand had accumulated at Pampa-Triveni following the floods in 2018 and 2019. He alleged that the contract to clear the sand was given to a defunct PSU violating existing laws. The Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change had issued an order in February last allowing only one-time transfer of sand from Pampa-Triveni. 

Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

