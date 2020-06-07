STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops recover more evidence in murder of 60-year-old

Adding further evidence to the case file of a 60-year-old woman’s murder at Parappadam near Kottayam, the probe team recovered more material objects on Saturday.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammed Bilal, accused

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Adding further evidence to the case file of a 60-year-old woman’s murder at Parappadam near Kottayam, the probe team recovered more material objects on Saturday. In the evidence collection in the presence of accused Muhammed Bilal, 23, the probe team recovered three mobile phones and the bunch of keys stolen from the victim’s residence.

Muhammed Bilal

The material objects were recovered in the search operation conducted in Vembanad lake near Thanneermukkam on the basis of a statement given by the accused to the probe team. Apart from mobile phones and the keys, police could also recover a couple of knives and a pair of scissors used for the crime. The materials, wrapped together in a plastic cover, also included the cell phone used by Sheeba, the victim. The objects were fished out with the help of scuba divers and local experts in swimming and diving.

During interrogation, the accused had confessed to throwing the materials into the lake from the Thanneermukkam bund. Since the accused had abandoned the stolen car in Alappuzha and stayed in a lodge here while escaping to Ernakulam, the probe team will take the accused to Alappuzha on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp