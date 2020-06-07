Cops recover more evidence in murder of 60-year-old

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Adding further evidence to the case file of a 60-year-old woman’s murder at Parappadam near Kottayam, the probe team recovered more material objects on Saturday. In the evidence collection in the presence of accused Muhammed Bilal, 23, the probe team recovered three mobile phones and the bunch of keys stolen from the victim’s residence.

Muhammed Bilal

The material objects were recovered in the search operation conducted in Vembanad lake near Thanneermukkam on the basis of a statement given by the accused to the probe team. Apart from mobile phones and the keys, police could also recover a couple of knives and a pair of scissors used for the crime. The materials, wrapped together in a plastic cover, also included the cell phone used by Sheeba, the victim. The objects were fished out with the help of scuba divers and local experts in swimming and diving.

During interrogation, the accused had confessed to throwing the materials into the lake from the Thanneermukkam bund. Since the accused had abandoned the stolen car in Alappuzha and stayed in a lodge here while escaping to Ernakulam, the probe team will take the accused to Alappuzha on Sunday.