CPM not a parallel system of court and police, says Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan rejected senior leader and Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine’s controversial remark that, at times, the CPM is both a court and a police station. Kodiyeri made it clear that the party machinery is not a parallel system that functions as the police or the court. All party members are subject to both the police and the courts, as prescribed by the law of the land.

The CPM is a party that functions wholly abiding by the Indian Constitution. The existing legal system in the country is applicable to all CPM workers too. “Josephine intended to say that the party has a system to verify complaints that it receives about party members. When complaints surface within the party, the party will check and take appropriate action. That might have been what she intended to say,” he said. Meanwhile, unleashing an attack on Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, the CPM state secretary said the Opposition in the state seems to be inclined towards a destructive approach.