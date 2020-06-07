Crime Branch to investigate Devika’s death; special team to be formed soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will probe the unnatural death of Class 9 student Devika, who allegedly committed suicide at Valanchery in Malappuram. In a statement, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said a special investigation team will be constituted soon.

The probe will be under the supervision of Malappuram Crime Branch SP KV Santhosh. Devika, 14, was found charred in the courtyard just 100 metres away from her residence on Tuesday. The local police concluded the case as a suicide as they recovered a note which read ‘I am going.’ They also found a kerosene bottle near her body.

The parents had said their daughter might have committed suicide due to the unavailability of facilities in their house to attend online classes. They said that Devika was a bright student and could not even bear the pain of losing a single class. Her parents don’t have smartphones and the TV was under repair.

In the wake of criticism that the government had started virtual classes without adequate preparations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had clarified that Devika was approached by her class teacher. Malappuram deputy director of education had submitted a report to Minister C Raveendranath stating neither the school authorities nor the district education department was responsible for her death.