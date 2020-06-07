STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here’s your chance to help Kerala ensure food self-sufficiency

Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council of Keralam has also extended its support to the initiative.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Food Corporation of India, Food grains

Representational image (File photo| PTI))

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the lockdown bringing in restrictions on inter-state traffic, Kerala, which depends on the neighbouring states for essential goods, is striving to attain self-sufficiency in vegetable production. Extending a helping hand to the state government’s efforts to promote cultivation of vegetables, The New Indian Express, in association with the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, is distributing vegetable seed packets to its subscribers on Sunday, which is also the World Food Safety Day, through its initiative ‘My Home, My Vegetable’.

Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council of Keralam has also extended its support to the initiative. The aim is to promote cultivation of vegetables in kitchen gardens and rooftops, making best use of the space available in urban areas and encourage community projects in rural areas.

The initiative was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the Aluva Palace on Thursday. The government has launched ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ project to ensure food security. As part of the project, the state aims to bring 12,500 hectares of land under cultivation, thus enabling it to become self-sufficient in food production.

Comments

