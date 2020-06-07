IG-level officers to supervise law and order at railway stations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has ordered police officers not lower in rank than Inspector General to supervise the law and order system and security at all major railway stations in the state. The decision comes in the wake of a rise in the inflow of passengers through trains. The order was issued after a high-level meeting on Saturday. Kozhikode Crime Branch IG E J Jayaraj has been entrusted with overseeing major railway stations in north Kerala while Traffic IG G Lakshman has been given charge of south Kerala.

ADGP (Law and Order) Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will lead the overall supervision in the state. The respective ASPs and DySPs have been assigned to oversee the security at each railway station. District police chiefs will visit the railway stations within their respective jurisdictions. The police personnel from the respective police stations and railway police stations will provide the necessary assistance.