STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gangrape case: National Commission for Women seeks action taken report from police

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and expressed concern about the grave violation of safety and security of women in the state.

Published: 07th June 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Sunday sought an action taken report from the Kerala Police on the rape of a woman by her husband and his friends in front of her five year-old child. The 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after being forced to consume liquor, police said.

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and expressed concern about the grave violation of safety and security of women in the state, which it said, "cannot be overlooked and needs to be addressed immediately".

"The Commission was informed by Superintendent of Police, Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) that six accused have been arrested in the matter. NCW has also been apprised that the victim's medical examination has been conducted and the survivor and her children were in safe custody," the NCW said in a statement.

"The Commission has also written to R Sreelekha IPS, DGP, Kerala directing to apprise it at the earliest with the action taken report in the case till filing of the charge sheet," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gangrape Kerala Police National Commission for Women R Sreelekha
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp