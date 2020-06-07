STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala widens Covid-19 testing ambit

People with severe acute respiratory illness and influenza-like illness, among those who will undergo RT-PCR tests

Published: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Staring at a possible scenario of community transmission of Covid-19, the state has decided to expand the ambit of Covid-19 testing.Now, RT-PCR tests will be carried out among all patients with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), those with influenza-like illness (ILI) from containment zones and all hospitalised patients who develop symptoms of ILI. The testing strategies to be used include RT-PCR, pooled RT-PCR, XPERT and Truenat.

“The Covid-19 scenario in the state is serious. There will be a spike in cases. There is a risk of community transmission which can happen any time. A new approach is needed to decipher the signs early,” said an officer of the Health Department.As per a new guideline issued in this regard, RT-PCR tests have been stipulated for all symptomatic patients who undertook international or interstate travel in the past 14 days, all primary and secondary contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, all migrant labourers with ILI, all symptomatic (ILI) healthcare workers/frontline workers and others. 

Family clusters to undergo testing
The new guideline also stipulates that ILI family clusters (two or more cases) and ILI in high-risk population will have to undergo RT-PCR testing. Follow-up samples (subsequent samples taken from a laboratory-confirmed hospitalised case) and patients coming from containment zones with stroke, multi-vessel/large vessel stroke, Kawasaki-like illness, acute myocardial infarction and others will have to undergo RT-PCR tests. 

At the same time, pooled RT-PCR testing will be carried out on all patients posted for elective surgeries, the asymptomatic primary contacts of a laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 case and others. For those undergoing 14-day home quarantine, it has been stipulated that quarantine will be followed by 14 days of observation for symptoms. During the observation period, the persons should avoid all non-essential travel and strictly adhere to use of mask, maintain respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene and others.

RT-PCR tests stipulated for:

Symptomatic persons who undertook international or interstate travel in the past 14 days, contacts of patients, guest workers with  influenza like illness

Follow-up samples taken from a Covid-19 patient and people coming from containment zones with stroke and other issues will also be tested

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp