Major mosques won’t reopen for now, will help Kerala fight virus

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: Though the Kerala government has allowed places of worship to reopen from June 9, major mosques across the state have decided not to open their gates to worshippers for the time being. The Palayam Juma Masjid in the state capital was among the prominent mosques that decided against reopening next week.

According to Shuhaib VP, Imam of the masjid, mosques in the city may pose a higher risk of virus spread as they are visited by strangers and travellers in large numbers. Meanwhile, the state committee of Mahallu Jama Ath Council has approached the state and Union governments against reopening of religious centres in the state.

“The government should review its decision to allow reopening of religious places. The efforts taken during this Covid pandemic period will go in vain if the government allows religious centres to open. Health experts’ opinion needs to be taken into consideration,” said K A Kareem, general secretary, Mahallu Jama Ath Council. Four mosques in Kozhikode city -- Palayam Muhiyudheen Mosque, Pattala Palli at Mananchira, Puthiyapalli at Nadakkavu and Livahul Masjid at SM Street -- too have decided not to reopen for now.

The reason cited by all the mosques is that it would be difficult for them to abide by the Covid protocol. “As a mosque in the heart of the city, hundreds of people come in for prayer. We cannot ensure strict Covid protocol for all,” said C Mohammed Arif, secretary of Palayam Muhiyudheen Mosque. Pattala Palli committee organiser Abdul Kareem P M said if any transmission of the virus happens, it would be difficult to contain as there are many shops nearby.