Palakkad natives working in Coimbatore face job loss

With passes required for inter-state travel now, many employed in private firms fear for their jobs.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: More than 2,000 people from Palakkad district — who commuted daily to the adjacent industrial town of Coimbatore for work — have been unable to report for duty since the announcement of the lockdown. Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent restrictions, the memu and passenger trains plying to and fro were always full.

With passes required for inter-state travel now, many employed in private firms fear for their jobs. While many of them are on long leave, some have rented houses in Coimbatore despite the huge advance payments required. Many workers are learnt to have received notices from commercial banks seeking explanations as to why they should not be terminated.  

“Since the Central and the state governments have announced lockdown relaxations, private concerns and commercial establishments in Tamil Nadu are functioning normally. A way out needs to be found,” said BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar. “The state should take the issue up with the Tamil Nadu government immediately. Passes should be issued to those employed in Coimbatore so they can use own vehicles until train services are restored in full.” 

He said BJP state president K Surendran had taken up a similar issue involving Kasaragod natives working in Mangalore with the Kerala and Karnataka governments. From last week, employees commuting from Kasaragod are issued passes based on the identity cards issued by their employers.

