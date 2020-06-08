All Kerala government staff asked to be on duty from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the government and public sector employees in view of the lockdown relaxations to be allowed from Monday. Restrictions in all state government offices, public sector units, semi-government institutions and co-operative bodies will be lifted. The curbs will remain for offices in hotspots and containment zones until June 30.

All employees should report for duty from Monday, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Differently-abled persons, people with serious diseases, autism/cerebral palsy and parents of differently-abled children will get exemption from reporting for duty from Monday. Saturday will be a holiday for all offices until a new order is issued. Those female staff who are seven months pregnant or who have children under the age of one can choose the ‘work from home’ option.

Unit heads asked to ensure protocols in govt offices

Employees who have children below the age of five and parents above 65 should not be assigned for duty which demands contact with people very often. Unit heads should ensure that all protocols are followed in the offices.

Employees who have an e-file system should ensure the VPN connectivity from the IT department of their offices. The department heads should inspect the file movement through e-office. The unit heads will ensure the daily attendance of staffers who opt for work from home.