Dengue adds to COVID-19 worries in Kerala

Over 100 cases for third day in a row; experts say Kerala heading towards decisive phase in the battle against virus

Published: 08th June 2020 02:39 AM



By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third consecutive day, Covid positive cases in the state crossed the 100 mark on Sunday, with 107 cases  reported.  Of these, 71 came from abroad, 28 from other states and eight due to contact. Forty-one persons recovered from the illness. 

With this the total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,095. The recovered ones were 803. Six new areas were also declared as hotspots on the day, taking their total number to 144.  According to a health department official , with active cases crossing the thousand mark, the Covid situation is inching towards a decisive phase. The official said in such a scenario, the outbreak of monsoon diseases will further overburden the health system. 

Meanwhile, as the fight against Covid progresses, the health department is mobilising its resources and workforce to fight off an old enemy -- dengue fever. Following the likelihood of  dengue outbreak in the state due to the onset of the southwest monsoon and the difficulties it could pose to the ongoing Covid surveillance activities, a five-day integrated mosquito management programme will be launched  from Monday. 

“Unlike in the past, the vector-borne disease control programmes are being carried out in the time of a pandemic. Considering the seriousness of the situation, those  engaged in mosquito source destruction activities have been asked to wear face masks and follow practices like social distancing and hand hygiene,” said K K Shailaja, Health Minister. “At the international level, difficulty in distinguishing dengue fever from Novel coronavirus is a major  topic of discussion. Since the symptoms, including fever, headache, diarrhoea, sore throat and seizures are common to both, it will be difficult to distinguish them. Thus easing the dengue caseload will be the key,” said the officer. 

‘TNIE’ had carried a report underscoring the need to have a strategy for recognising false-positive dengue serology results in Covid patients. The absence of the same could pose a major risk to health workers. 
Positive/negative cases and hotspots The positive cases were reported from Malappuram (27), Thrissur (26), Pathanamthitta (13), Kollam (nine), Alappuzha (seven), Palakkad and Kozhikode (six each), Thiruvananthapuram (four), Kottayam and Kasaragod (three each), Kannur (two) and Idukki (one). 

Those cured are from Thrissur (14), Kasaragod (six), Palakkad and Kannur (five each), Kollam and Alappuzha (three each) and Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kozhikode (one each).  The new hotspots are Eruvassery, Udayagiri, Mangattidam and Kuttiyatoor in Kannur, Koduvayoor in Palakkad and Panamaram in Wayanad.










