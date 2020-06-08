Kerala banks on rapid antibody testing to rule out community transmission

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state gears up to face a possible community transmission of Covid-19, health department will look for traces of community spread and herd immunity in specific groups. This will be done using rapid antibody testing kits. According to a plan devised for this, those under institutional and home quarantine, people above the age of 60, returnees who arrived after May 7 and have completed the 14- day quarantine, female sex workers, homosexuals and other vulnerable people will be subjected to tests.

“Regarding the third stage of the outbreak that is community transmission, opinion among the health experts is mixed. Doubts regarding the existence of community spread have been fuelled by confirmed cases with no traceable source. Another factor is the growing number of infections among healthcare workers. Considering these, rapid antibody testing will be the key,” said a health department official. It is learnt that though the rapid antibody testing will be conducted across the state, there will be special focus on Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.

“A plan has been meticulously prepared. There will be five groups -- healthcare workers in Covid/non-Covid settings, persons under home quarantine, vulnerable persons, personnel from general population and police, field health workers, people in contact with inter-state truck drivers and migrant labourers. A total of 10,000 rapid test kits will be provided to each district,” the official added.

Patients from the general population having acute respiratory infection, with onset within the last 10 days but not a COVID suspect, expatriates, returnees from other states and persons with travel history outside Kerala not belonging to the above categories will also be subjected to rapid antibody testing.

Under the plan approved by Rajan Khobragade, principal secretary, health, the overall administrative management of community surveillance using the antibody test has been entrusted with additional director (public health) while it will be respective District Surveillance Officers at the district-level.

At the district-level, sero-surveillance teams comprising a doctor, nurse, laboratory technician, assistant and driver will be formed for conducting the test. The teams will be provided with mobility support and PPE kits.