KTU offers examination centre change option

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has facilitated exam centre change option for students appearing for seventh and eighth-semester exams of BTech Honours and eighth-semester exam of BTech Regular and supplementary exams. Candidates can apply for changing exam centres by logging on to the KTU portal.

Students can select three colleges as their choices for exam centres. The final selection of the centre -- from the colleges opted by the students -- will be done by the university. Students who wish to write exams in their parent institute -- where normally the student studies and has registered for exams and paid fee -- need not apply for a centre change. In such cases, the parent institute will be their exam centre by default. Once approved by the university, the centre change will be final for the corresponding exams.