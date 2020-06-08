Status quo in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese till June 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday decided to defer the opening of churches for conducting regular masses to June 30.

An official circular regarding the decision was issued on Sunday by the Metropolitan Vicar of the Archdiocese, Archbishop Antony Kariyil, after an emergency meeting with forane church vicars and other decision-making bodies of the archdiocese.

According to the statement issued, status quo will be maintained in all churches under the archdiocese till June 30. “Though the government has issued permission to reopen religious institutions with restrictions, due to the increase in Covid-19 infection cases within the boundaries of the archdiocese, a decision has been made to maintain status quo till June 30,” read the statement.

According to Fr Antony Thalachelloor, secretary of the Syro Malabar Church Media Commission, the archdioceses and parishes concerned have the liberty to take decisions on reopening the churches based on the circumstances. However, churches can be left open for individuals to pray, stated the statement.