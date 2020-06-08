Travancore Devaswom Board to popularise virtual offerings

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has incurred a loss of around Rs 200 crore due to the lockdown restrictions at temples. But the crisis had a bright side too. The virtual offering system at Sabarimala temple was a considerable success, prompting the board to plan a big expansion.

TDB president N Vasu said the Sabarimala temple received online payments to the tune of `3 lakh during the past two monthly opening of the sanctum. “It’s not a big amount when compared to the revenue during normal months. But it shows that there are people who consider it as a useful facility,” he said.

Vasu said the online facility launched for other major temples did not yield the desired result. “For many devotees, a physical visit to the temple is unavoidable. But there are people who feel it convenient to make virtual offerings. We will expand the online facility and popularise it among devotees,” he said. The uncertainty over the end of the pandemic too forces the board to lay focus on the online system. Though the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the number of devotees will have to be restricted and the revenue will be comparatively less.