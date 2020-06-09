COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital in Kerala, returns home claiming to be cured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Posing a big safety threat, a patient who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 fled the Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and returned to his home at Anad near Nedumangad.

The man gave the slip to security officers at the KHRWS pay ward in the Medical College where he was undergoing treatment and returned home boarding two KSRTC buses claiming his latest samples were negative and that he was cured.

Sources said he first he took a bus to Nedumangad and from there he boarded another bus and got down at Anad. In between, he went to an eatery in Nedumangad and had lunch.

Locals noticed the man when he was walking home and suspected that he had jumped the quarantine. Later, the police were informed and the man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients.

Anad panchayath president S Suresh Kumar said the incident has created panic among the public. "The irresponsible behaviour of the man has endangered the safety of the public," he said.

The Medical College police have registered a case against the man for breaching quarantine.