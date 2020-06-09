STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deaths rise to 16, comorbidities main reason

41-yr-old latest victim of Covid-19 | 15 patients had pre-existing ailments | Cause of death of one person unknown

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded its 16th Covid-19 death on Monday. Diny Chacko, 41, who was being treated at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, is the latest victim of the deadly virus. Of the 16 people who died, 15, including Diny, had comorbidities (the presence of one or more additional health conditions), it has emerged. In Diny’s case, he was suffering from kidney disease and respiratory ailments. “Due to kidney failure, Diny was undergoing hemodialysis. After he developed breathing difficulties, he was put on ventilator support. He then had a fatal cardiac arrest. Of the 16 deaths, all except one had comorbidities,” said a Health department officer. 

Dr Chandni Radhakrishnan, a member of state medical board for Covid-19 and head of the Emergency Medicine department at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, said most of the deaths had an associated illness or old-age working against them. “Though uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension was detected in most of the deaths, the aspects need deeper analysis,” Chandni said.

Explaining how one or more comorbidities complicate treatment, she said, “If a diabetic develops Covid-19 infection, it is often difficult to treat the person due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels and diabetes complications. The diabetes works against them as their immunity is compromised.” 

The same is the case with those having coronary artery disease (CAD) or a stent implanted in their arteries. They are said to be more vulnerable to Covid-19-related complications. “The infection can cause inflammation of blood vessels. There is excessive risk of blood clotting due to hypercoagulable state (abnormally increased tendency towards blood clotting) existing in Covid-19. This may be bad for patients with CAD,” she said. She said such risks were why people with comorbidities, especially the elderly, were asked to practice reverse quarantine. 

Meanwhile, 91 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Monday. Of them, 73 came from abroad, 15 came from other states and one got infect through contact. The remaining two are healthcare workers. 

positive cases in Thrissur; 11 recoveries so far
The positive cases were reported from Thrissur (27), Malappuram (14), Kozhikode (13), Kasaragod (8), Kollam and Alappuzha (5 each), Kannur (4 each), Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam (3 each), Wayanad (2) and Palakkad (1). Eleven people recovered. They are from Kasaragod (five) and Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur (two each). 

new hotspots 
Six new hotspots were declared in the state on Monday taking the total to 150. They were Shoranur in Palakkad and Moorkanad, Kuruva, Kalpakanchery, Edappal and Vattamkulam in Malappuram.

Cause of death of Kollam native remains unknown
The death of a 65 year-old at Kavanad in  Kollam last month has turned out to be a curious case as the Health department is yet to figure out the cause of death and the source of infection. The man was found dead at his house on May 31. On June 4, his sample tested positive. The Health department said the sample of a Thrissur native who expired on Sunday had been sent to NIV Alappuzha for Covid-19 testing. 

