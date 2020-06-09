Elephant under care of forest officers dies

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The makhna elephant, which had been under the care of forest officials at Karuvarakundu, died on Monday. The officials found the elephant with injuries on the abdomen and tongue at a rubber estate in Kalikavu forest range last week. The officers from the Karuvarakundu forest station began treatment for the elephant last Thursday.

“The injury marks suggest that the elephant had some serious fight with the tuskers in the forest. After sustaining injuries, the elephant came down to the rubber estate,” said Saji Kumar, Nilambur South Divisional Forest Officer. The forest officials ruled out possibilities of human involvement in the death of the elephant, as the incident happened in Palakkad.

They said a team led by Kerala Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Sakaria treated the elephant. “The elephant showed some improvement and started drinking water on Sunday. But, in the early morning on Monday, it died after its liver got badly infected,” Shaji Kumar added.