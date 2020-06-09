STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu organisations say no but govt will open temples on Tuesday

As many as 91 fresh cases and one death were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total confirmed cases to 2,005.

Health officials screening the bride and bridegroom for Covid-19 symptoms before the wedding at Guruvayur on Friday

KOCHI: The Hindu organisations are up in arms against the government’s move to open the 3,001 temples owned by various Devaswom boards in Kerala on Tuesday, at a time when Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, however, said the government would go ahead with the reopening as per the guidelines issued by the Union government. With places of worship, malls and restaurants set to open on Tuesday, concerns have been raised about the safety as the move may undermine the efforts to avoid community transmission.

As many as 91 fresh cases and one death were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total confirmed cases to 2,005. “There are more than 3,000 temples managed by the Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi, NSS, SNDP Yogam and various trusts. The government should have convened a meeting to discuss the matter. No devotee supports the decision to open temples.

The decision has been taken to help the Devaswom Boards improve its income,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary R V Babu. He said that if an infected person visits a temple, it will lead to shutting down of the temple, which in turn will halt even daily poojas. The Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi said its temples will not reopen. More than 48 temples under the trusteeship of the Zamorin Raja of Calicut will also not open for the time being. The Nair Service Society said it will not reopen temples administered by it any time soon.

We’ve no objection if a temple decides not to open, says min

The government, however, seemed determined to open all temples under its control.
“The same people who oppose opening of temples had been demanding that they be opened. The devotees are free to decide whether to visit the temples or not. We’ve no objection if a temple decides not to open. Instructions have been given to follow social distancing norms strictly,” Surendran told TNIE. 

Accepting that the risk of transmission is always there, Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu said all temples have been instructed to follow social distancing norms. “The situation in a temple is totally different from churches and mosques where mass prayers are conducted. Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed inside the temple. The people who oppose the temple reopening have a hidden agenda. The temples need revenue to ensure payment of salary to the staff,” said Vasu.

Guruvayur Devaswom Board chairman K B Mohandas said that safety arrangements have  been made to ensure that there is no crowding. “Around 30,000 devotees used to visit Guruvayur temple a day, but we are allowing only 600 persons now. Devotees will be allowed only up to the flag mast and nobody will be allowed to approach the sanctum sanctorum,” he said. 

Mohandas said the closure of the temples has not only affected their revenue, but also the lives of the people who run shops and lodges near temples. Meanwhile, the forest department officials have raised concern about allowing devotees at Sabarimala as it may lead to spread of disease among the wild animals. A meeting of the VHP on Monday urged devotees to stay away from temples until situation improves.

“The government did not seek the opinion of Hindu leaders or acharyas before deciding to open temples. We’ve urged devotees to conduct prayers at home and avoid going to temples.  Temples managed by VHP will remain closed till the situation improves, “said state joint secretary V R Rajagopal.

Food Safety Dept to campaign To alleviate the worries of the public and to ensure the eateries do not become the hotspot of Covid- 19 transmission, the Food Safety Department is gearing up to launch a massive campaign across the state.

Virtual classes to be made available to all ‘First Bell,’ the virtual learning programme for school students in the state, will be made available to everyone of them within two days.

Prisoners escape from Manjeri MCH In a major lapse on the part of prison authorities, two prisoners of Manjeri sub-jail slipped away from the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri on Sunday night.

