Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last

Nature's fury led Shafi Muhammad to lose almost everything he had. He wasn't ready to give up though.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:31 PM

Shafi Muhammad, a native of Kuttikadave near Mavoor in Kozhikode

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It was his love for nature that prompted Shafi Muhammad, a native of Kuttikadave near Mavoor in Kozhikode, to build his home on the banks of the Cherupuzha, a tributary of Chaliyar. But nature's fury led him to lose almost everything he had.

He wasn't ready to give up though. Turning the adversity into opportunity, the accountant has made a plywood country boat with fibre coating during the lockdown even as another monsoon onslaught has been predicted across the state.

Marking the successful endeavour during the lockdown, his country boat 'Musafir' officially set sail in the Cherupuzha river last Sunday.

"My house was completely inundated during the last two floods. We lost most of our belongings as we didn't have a way to shift them immediately. Learning from past experience, we decided to build a country boat which could be used during another emergency," said Shafi.

With the help of his parents, wife Sheharban and friends, Shafi completed the boat construction in just four days. Once the basic structure was made using plywood, they filled the joints and gaps with a mixture of cobalt, resin and chalk powder.

"Though we considered the option of buying a brand new country boat, the price range wasn't affordable to us. I have spent around ₹40,000 for building the entire boat and it will last for a minimum of five years," he said.

Shafi and friends learned the work through YouTube tutorial videos. "After deciding to make a boat out of plywood, we took expert opinions and measured five country boats to finalize the design. Initially, the plan was to hand over the boat to an expert for fibering. Later, we learned the trade through tutorial videos," he added.

