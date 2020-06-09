STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six years on, 250 teachers make do without salary

Anil Kumar (name changed), a higher secondary teacher in an aided school in Malappuram, is thinking of taking up manual labour. 

Published: 09th June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anil Kumar (name changed), a higher secondary teacher in an aided school in Malappuram, is thinking of taking up manual labour. In 2014, he joined an aided school as a Physics teacher after the then UDF government-sanctioned 142 new Plus Two schools across the state. Even after six years, he is not paid any salary as his posting has not been ratified by the government.

Anil Kumar is now 37 and as per rules, may not be eligible for appointment as a higher secondary teacher anymore. There are around 250 such higher secondary teachers whose appointment has not been ratified for the past six years after the student strength fell below 50 in 20 higher secondary batches in 18 schools. These teachers, some of them MPhil and PhD holders, continue to work without job security or salary.

“As per Special Rules, a higher secondary batch can function even with 25 students. But these teachers are denied a livelihood on the basis of an executive order issued in 2014 that fixed the student strength in a batch at 50,” said S Manoj, state general secretary, Aided Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association. 

Surprisingly, the government carries out admission every year in these batches that were sanctioned in 2014-15 and 2015-16. There are at least 18 aided higher secondary schools across the state without a single permanent teacher.The teachers say if the creation of teacher posts against the batches sanctioned does not happen soon, most of them who have crossed the age limit of 35 years will become ineligible for appointment. Repeated pleas to successive governments have failed to  bear any fruit 

Report sought
General Education Secretary A Shajahan told TNIE that a detailed report on such teachers and the corresponding batch strength has been sought from the Director of General Education for further action. “The schools were sanctioned on the condition that the minimum student strength in a batch will be maintained,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp