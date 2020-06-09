Six years on, 250 teachers make do without salary

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anil Kumar (name changed), a higher secondary teacher in an aided school in Malappuram, is thinking of taking up manual labour. In 2014, he joined an aided school as a Physics teacher after the then UDF government-sanctioned 142 new Plus Two schools across the state. Even after six years, he is not paid any salary as his posting has not been ratified by the government.

Anil Kumar is now 37 and as per rules, may not be eligible for appointment as a higher secondary teacher anymore. There are around 250 such higher secondary teachers whose appointment has not been ratified for the past six years after the student strength fell below 50 in 20 higher secondary batches in 18 schools. These teachers, some of them MPhil and PhD holders, continue to work without job security or salary.

“As per Special Rules, a higher secondary batch can function even with 25 students. But these teachers are denied a livelihood on the basis of an executive order issued in 2014 that fixed the student strength in a batch at 50,” said S Manoj, state general secretary, Aided Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association.

Surprisingly, the government carries out admission every year in these batches that were sanctioned in 2014-15 and 2015-16. There are at least 18 aided higher secondary schools across the state without a single permanent teacher.The teachers say if the creation of teacher posts against the batches sanctioned does not happen soon, most of them who have crossed the age limit of 35 years will become ineligible for appointment. Repeated pleas to successive governments have failed to bear any fruit

Report sought

General Education Secretary A Shajahan told TNIE that a detailed report on such teachers and the corresponding batch strength has been sought from the Director of General Education for further action. “The schools were sanctioned on the condition that the minimum student strength in a batch will be maintained,” he said.