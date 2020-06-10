BevQ: Do not destroy records of selection proceedings, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to destroy the recorded proceedings of the videoconference meeting through Zoom which resulted in the selection of Kochi-based startup Fair Code Technologies for developing BevQ app for selling liquor in the state through a virtual queue system. The court also issued notices to the state government, Kerala State Beverages Corporation and FairCode Technologies.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the interim order on a petition from Teebu Marketing Pvt Ltd, Kochi seeking to declare the selection process illegal. The petitioner also sought a directive to conduct a fresh selection for the development of a virtual-queue mobile app. The court asked whether the app was functioning properly. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that there were lots of complaints against the app. Interview and evaluation were conducted by an unqualified employee, the petitioner contended.