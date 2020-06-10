STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases against migrant workers up for review

The charges pertain to violation of lockdown advisory; police move follows order passed by the Supreme Court today

Published: 10th June 2020

By SHANAS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department is likely to review the complaints lodged against migrant workers who had violated the lockdown norms in the state. The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court order on Tuesday asking governments to consider rolling back penal actions and cases registered against the labourers. However, other criminal cases registered against the workers, including attacking cops on duty, will remain. A source at the state police headquarters said the force will consider the Supreme Court directive on waiving charges against the workers who were booked under the Disaster Management Act, but a final decision will be taken after due deliberations.

“We are yet to reach a decision as the order only came on Tuesday. But we will review this on a case-bycase basis before taking a decision,” the sources said. Meanwhile, other severe charges levelled against people who created law and order issues will remain. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said they cannot drop such cases, while adding that a decision on dropping or persisting with other charges against migrant workers will be taken later.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had directed the states to consider dropping the cases against the migrant workers booked under the Disaster Management Act. Though the police are yet to release an official figure, over two dozen such cases were reported in the state as per sources. The unrest among migrant workers was first reported in Payippad in Kottayam district, Then it spread to other places in the state.

In Pettah police station limits, three cops including a Circle Inspector had been injued after a fight broke out between the cops and the agitators. Police sources said many of the migrant workers were initially charged under the Diaster Management Act and later under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. “Even if we go ahead with the cases, prosecuting them will be difficult. However, those involved in serious crimes should not be given any leniency,” said a police officer, who wished to remain anonymous.

