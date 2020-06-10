Covid patient flees MCH, brought back; minister orders probe into lapse

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising major security concerns, a person under treatment for Covid-19 slipped out of the Government Medical College Hospital here and went home on Tuesday. The native of Anad near Nedumangad is suspected to have fled the hospital in search of liquor. However, the police and health department officials reached the spot and apprehended him. Two separate investigations were launched, as directed by Health Minister KK Shailaja and District Collector Navjot Khosa, to identify the lapses that allowed the patient to leave the MCH without anyone’s knowledge.

The incident came to light when the man was spotted by local people who alerted the health department and the police. The Medical College police have registered a case against him for jumping quarantine.

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the person — who had tested positive earlier — turned negative in the recent tests and was awaiting a final report when he escaped. However, health department officials said that he was set to be discharged soon, as he tested negative twice.

The man evaded security officers at the pay ward claiming that his latest samples have turned negative. Sources said he first took a KSRTC bus to Nedumangad and, from there, he boarded another bus to Anad. In between, he went to an eatery in Nedumangad and had lunch. Anad panchayat president S Suresh Kumar said the incident has created panic among people.

An official with the MCH said the hospital’s security officer alerted the police as soon as they realised the patient was missing. “Since he is negative, there is no issue of contact tracing. We have sought a report from the security department,” the official said.

