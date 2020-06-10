STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expert advice on reopening of malls, worship places ignored 

The panel stressed that the state might have entered third stage, which is community transmission

Published: 10th June 2020

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems that the state government has overlooked the advice of the expert committee for Covid-19 while giving the nod for reopening malls and religious institutions in the state. The committee while underscoring the risk of infection transmission due to the same also stressed that the state might have entered the third stage of Covid-19, which is community transmission. It was during the high-level meeting convened on June 5 that such disclosures were made by the expert committee head B Ekbal. 

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, 91 persons tested positive in the state. As many as 10 new hot spots were also announced. With this, the total number of hotspots in the state has gone up to 158. “Considering the risks involved, the state could have postponed the reopening of malls and religious institutions. The expert committee head himself had explained the risks to the chief minister during the high-level meeting. But the government decided to stick to unlocking,” said a source. 

As per the minutes of the meeting accessed by TNIE, Ekbal was found stating, “The warning that the expert committee will have to provide is that infection transmission might occur beyond control in the state. If that happens, our health system will get overwhelmed. Also, the situation, in general, will go out of hand. Such a situation had occurred in many parts of the world and within the country also.” While warning about the hapless situation, the expert committee head also raised doubts on the possibility of Covid-19 entering its third stage in the state. To corroborate it, the increasing cases of no traceable source are being cited. 

“The projections are that cases will continue to spike. Community transmission will also occur. Our aim should be to delay such situations. For that everyone should show responsibility to their lives and those around them,” said Rajendra Pilankatta, Dean, School of Medicine and Public Health, Central University of Kerala. 

However, the government is of the stance that though malls and religious institutions were reopening, practising social distancing, wearing facemasks and others will keep the virus at bay. This very assumption is being questioned by experts, including IMA. 

People under surveillance cross 2-lakh mark
Of the reported cases, 53 came from abroad, 27 from other states and 10 due to contact. One healthcare worker in the capital district also contracted the infection. The total number of persons who are placed under surveillance crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,153 out of which 2,02,240 are under home/institutional quarantine and 1,913 are admitted in various hospitals. 

