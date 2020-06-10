Hotel worker ends life over financial strain

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 55-year-old hotel employee, who was rendered jobless following the lockdown, committed suicide at Kaduthuruthy on Monday evening reportedly due to financial crisis. Raju Devassia, of Kasamkattil House, however, left behind a note, seeking the chief minister’s help.“My family is starving. We have no source of income.

There is no way to take care of my children’s school expenses. Dear chief minister, please don’t disown (my family),” says the note, which was found at Raju’s ancestral house, where he hanged himself to death.According to the note, Raju was working in a hotel at Muttuchira for the past 14 years. However, he lost his only source of income due to the Covid lockdown and was struggling to take care of his family.