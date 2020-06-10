It’s positive vibes for malls, negative for restaurants

Express News Service

KOCHI: The shopping malls which opened in the city after 75 days on Tuesday saw shoppers walking-in in good numbers even though the entertainment zone and cinemas remained closed. All the shopping malls in the city, including Lulu Mall, Central Square Mall and Oberon Mall, had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of customers. Besides arranging hand sanitisers at the entry points and registration counters, thermal scanning facilities were also arranged by the malls.

“The apparel stores have temporarily closed the trial room facilities while the jewellery stores are providing disposable gloves to customers and sterilising every item post-trial. Footwear shops are providing disposable socks for trials. Customers can safely dine-in restaurants, where multiple safety measures, including disposable menu cards and cutlery, have been implemented. Cashless payment options are being encouraged across retail stores. All mall and retail staff are required to wear safety gear,” said a spokesperson of Lulu Mall.

Oberon Mall registered around 10,000 footfalls on Tuesday. “Of course, these are the initial days and the numbers will pick up only in the coming days,” said Joji John, centre manager, Oberon Mall. However, the food stalls and restaurants functioning inside the malls witnessed low footfalls. Several restaurants and shops remained closed inside the malls. “Only a few people visited the food court on Tuesday. Day 1 started on a disappointing note. We hope more people will start to visit the malls and all will be back to normal,” said a shop owner of Central Square Mall.

And the shop owner’s wish might come true since the people are excited to see malls open. “Though the supermarkets in the malls opened nearly two months ago, I never went shopping. I was waiting for this day and since I didn’t want to miss the re-opening, I rushed to be one of the many. It is refreshing to be out again,” said G Nivya, a housewife, who came along with her husband.Youngsters too could be seen arriving in good numbers at the malls. “I haven’t purchased anything, but I came here just to feel the ambience which I have been missing for the past two months,” said Vivek, a college student who came along with two friends.