Kin demand action against college principal over BCom student’s suicide

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after the body of 20-year-old BCom student Anju P Shaji was found in the Meenachil river, the girl’s father and other relatives on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the college authorities who had alleged that she was caught committing exam malpractice. Anju’s father, PD Shaji, demanded immediate action against Fr Joseph Njarakkattil, principal of BVM Holy Cross College, the exam centre, alleging that the college authorities had tampered with the CCTV visuals of the exam hall and other pieces of evidence to sabotage the police inquiry.

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam, Shaji expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation. “The CCTV footage released by the college is edited to suit their interests. Some parts of the visuals were removed from the clipping. The scribbling on the back of her hall ticket was not written by her as she would never do any malpractice in the exams,” he said.

He alleged that the police were trying to save the college authorities. He said the fellow examinees, who had spoken against the principal and other college authorities, changed their stand after being intimidated by the college authorities. Shaji added that Fr Joseph had misbehaved with his family members when they approached him to enquire about Anju after she went missing on Saturday.