STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kin demand action against college principal over BCom student’s suicide

He alleged that the police were trying to save the college authorities.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Poonjar MLA P C George tries to pacify an angry mob, which was blocking the ambulance carrying Anju Shaji’s body near her house on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after the body of 20-year-old BCom student Anju P Shaji was found in the Meenachil river, the girl’s father and other relatives on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the college authorities who had alleged that she was caught committing exam malpractice. Anju’s father, PD Shaji, demanded immediate action against Fr Joseph Njarakkattil, principal of BVM Holy Cross College, the exam centre, alleging that the college authorities had tampered with the CCTV visuals of the exam hall and other pieces of evidence to sabotage the police inquiry. 

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam, Shaji expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation. “The CCTV footage released by the college is edited to suit their interests. Some parts of the visuals were removed from the clipping. The scribbling on the back of her hall ticket was not written by her as she would never do any malpractice in the exams,” he said.

He alleged that the police were trying to save the college authorities. He said the fellow examinees, who had spoken against the principal and other college authorities, changed their stand after being intimidated by the college authorities. Shaji added that Fr Joseph had misbehaved with his family members when they approached him to enquire about Anju after she went missing on Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp