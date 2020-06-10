Lukewarm response as temples reopen

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Expectations were high as temples opened the doors for devotees after a gap of 75 days. But much to the disappointment of the Devaswom Boards only a few devotees visited temples on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations and the BJP upped the ante against the government for opening temples at a time when Covid cases are rising and the threat of community spread looms large. The VHP and Hindu Aikya Vedi are planning to approach the High Court seeking a direction to the state government to close the temples till the situation improves.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan unleashed a scathing attack on the state government for its decision to open the temples. The Centre had eased the restrictions issuing common guidelines and it is for the state government to decide on reviewing the situation prevailing in the state, he said. Meanwhile, the response to the opening of temples was not encouraging. At the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple, only 88 devotees offered prayers on Tuesday. Though 288 people applied online for darshan, many applications were rejected.

“We had plans to allow darshan from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. But all the 88 devotees who turned up completed darshan by 12.30 pm. As many as 222 people have applied for darshan on Wednesday and we have issued 128 tokens. Many tokens have multiple devotees and we expect 224 devotees on Wednesday,” said Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas.

The temples have arranged sanitisers at the entry point where barricades have been raised to control the crowd. The address and phone numbers of all devotees are being recorded to track them if needed. Though Chottanikkara temple was open from 4 am to noon and from 5 pm to 7 pm, only 282 devotees turned up. At the famous Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna temple, a mere 63 devotees came for darshan. At Ettumannur Siva temple, 300 devotees offered prayers till 7.45 pm when the temple was closed and only 325 devotees visited Vaikom Mahadeva temple.

The Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple and Attukal Bhagavathy temple have decided not to allow entry for devotees till June 30. “The temple administrative committee has decided not to allow entry for devotees till June 30 in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases in the state,” said Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple executive officer V Ratheesan in a release.

“We had made elaborate arrangements expecting a steady flow of devotees. Barricades were raised at the western gate to restrict entry and markings were made on the floor to ensure a distance of 1.8 m between devotees. Only 10 people were allowed to enter the temple at a time. But the response was poor,” said Chottanikkara temple administrative officer Biju R Pillai. Though Guruvayur temple had announced that 600 people will be allowed entry per day, only 288 people applied online for darshan.

“We are not allowing devotees to enter the inner temple (Chuttambalam). This may be the reason for the lukewarm response,” said administrative officer SV Sisir. At Vaikom Mahadeva temple, devotees were not allowed to receive prasad from the priests. Devaswom staff have been deployed to ensure social distancing, said administrative officer KR Biju.