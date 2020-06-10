STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who drank sanitiser dies

A 56-Year-old  man  died after he consumed hand sanitiser to get intoxicated.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 56-Year-old  man died after he consumed hand sanitiser to get intoxicated. The deceased is VK Santhosh of Vanmelil house in Sanathanam ward, Alappuzha muncipality. Alappuzha North SI Tolson Joseph said the incident happened on May 28. “Santhosh consumed a large quantity of sanitiser to get intoxicated.

The deceased’s relatives admitted him to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He died at MCH on Monday,” SI said. The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP)--drug manufacturing company under state government-- at Pathirappally and HOMCO, a cooperative homeopathic medicine manufacturing company, had stopped the retail sale of sanitiser from their company outlets in the district.

