Monsoon may gain strength in two days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southwest Monsoon, which has weakened after setting in on June 1, will gain strength in a couple of days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).A low-pressure area, developed over east-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a well marked low-pressure area within the next 48 hours. This may help the westerly winds gain strength and bring more rains.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur on Wednesday. Ten districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rain on Thursday.“Cyclone Nisarga had helped advance the onset of monsoon, but as it moved away there has been a lull in rainfall. The westerly winds are yet to gain strength and the system in Bay of Bengal may bring more rains,” said Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences assistant professor S Abhilash.

Meanwhile, Kerala received 179.4mm rainfall from June 1 to 9, which is 10 per cent excess. Both Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts received 125 per cent and 93 per cent excess rainfall respectively. The monsoon was 44 per cent deficient in Idukki. Ernakulam and Thrissur also received less rain.

IMD has predicted strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea from June 11 to 13 due to the impact of the low pressure area prevailing in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.