Old warhorses of Congress still fancy a chance in PAC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While there is a proposal to increase the number of members in the high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the KPCC, the number of secretaries proposed has reached a whopping 91. The irony is that old warhorses of the Congress are trying to get a berth in the PAC which is expected to see a youth leader like M Liju, Alappuzha DCC president, making an exit. Efforts are on to make former KPCC president M M Hassan the UDF convener. But this move has not gone down well with the incumbent Benny Behanan.

Currently, the PAC has got 21 members with equal representation for the two factions of the party. Ever since the KPCC saw a revamping early this January, a large number of senior leaders who had not got a suitable berth is unsatisfied. Notable among them are 78-year-old former Palakkad MP V S Vijayaraghavan, 80-year-old former UDF convener P P Thankachan, 85-year-old former transport and power minister Aryadan Mohammed and 54-year-old former Haripad MLA B Babu Prasad.

It was Babu who had made way for Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala to contest from Haripad during the 2011 Assembly elections. He was also the former KPCC general secretary and was the UDF candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in 2018 which saw the late M P Veerendra Kumar emerging as the LDF winner when he was the state president of Janata Dal (United). A top KPCC office-bearer told TNIE that a final decision on the PAC getting expanded is awaited.

After Hassan had stepped down from the post of KPCC president, he had not got an office-bearer post which saw Chandy rallying behind him. In the case of Liju, he is the sole DCC president to be included in the PAC. The other DCC president who had got a berth was T N Prathapan who represented Thrissur.

However, with Prathapan becoming the president of All India Fishermen Congress, he had expressed his willingness to step down from the PAC. Ever since the names of war horses have been doing the rounds, a section of youth leaders is upset and this could trigger a controversy in the coming days.

In a first, Congress to form transgender cell

T’Puram: In a first for a political party in the state, the Congress is forming a cell for transpersons named Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress (KPTC). On Wednesday, close to 60 transpersons will be joining the cell, the brain child of KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran. A mega convention of transpersons is being planned by the KPCC after the Covid-19 threat. It should be recalled that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had appointed a transwoman, Apsara Reddy, as the All India Mahila Congress general secretary in February last year. It may be recalled that the LDF government had earlier announced a transgender policy, aimed at helping the minority community fight discrimination.