STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Old warhorses of Congress still fancy a chance in PAC

Plan to name Hassan UDF convener doesn’t impress incumbent

Published: 10th June 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While there is a proposal to increase the number of members in the high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the KPCC, the number of secretaries proposed has reached a whopping 91. The irony is that old warhorses of the Congress are trying to get a berth in the PAC which is expected to see a youth leader like M Liju, Alappuzha DCC president, making an exit. Efforts are on to make former KPCC president M M Hassan the UDF convener. But this move has not gone down well with the incumbent Benny Behanan.

Currently, the PAC has got 21 members with equal representation for the two factions of the party. Ever since the KPCC saw a revamping early this January, a large number of senior leaders who had not got a suitable berth is unsatisfied. Notable among them are 78-year-old former Palakkad MP V S Vijayaraghavan, 80-year-old former UDF convener P P Thankachan, 85-year-old former transport and power minister Aryadan Mohammed and 54-year-old former Haripad MLA B Babu Prasad.

It was Babu who had made way for Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala to contest from Haripad during the 2011 Assembly elections. He was also the former KPCC general secretary and was the UDF candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in 2018 which saw the late M P Veerendra Kumar emerging as the LDF winner when he was the state president of Janata Dal (United). A top KPCC office-bearer told TNIE that a final decision on the PAC getting expanded is awaited.

After Hassan had stepped down from the post of KPCC president, he had not got an office-bearer post which saw Chandy rallying behind him. In the case of Liju, he is the sole DCC president to be included in the PAC. The other DCC president who had got a berth was T N Prathapan who represented Thrissur. 
However, with Prathapan becoming the president of All India Fishermen Congress, he had expressed his willingness to step down from the PAC. Ever since the names of war horses have been doing the rounds, a section of youth leaders is upset and this could trigger a controversy in the coming days. 

In a first, Congress to form transgender cell

T’Puram: In a first for a political party in the state, the Congress is forming a cell for transpersons named Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress (KPTC). On Wednesday, close to 60 transpersons will be joining the cell, the brain child of KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran. A mega convention of transpersons is being planned by the KPCC after the Covid-19 threat. It should be recalled that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had appointed a transwoman, Apsara Reddy, as the All India Mahila Congress general secretary in February last year. It may be recalled that the LDF government had earlier announced a transgender policy, aimed at helping the minority community fight discrimination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp