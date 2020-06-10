STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more Malayalis die of Covid-19 in the Gulf

Two more Malayalis died of Covid-19 in Gulf countries on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two more Malayalis died of Covid-19 in Gulf countries on Tuesday. Abdul Jabbar, 59, a native of Orumanayoor in Thrissur, breathed his last at a hospital in Muscat. He was hospitalised last week after complaining of physical discomfort. He later tested positive for Covid-19. The other deceased, Moitheen Koya, 58, a native of Kozhikode, was a driver in Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and was later shifted to Dubai Hospital. With this, the total number of Malayalis who died of the viral infection in the Gulf rose to 204. 

Meanwhile, the rise in the number of Malayali deaths due to Covid in Gulf Countries has raised serious concerns. “It is painful that the relatives of those who died abroad due to Covid did not even get a chance to see the face of the deceased.

We have discussed the sad state of the relatives of NRKs with the chief minister. We also demanded that the families of those who have lost their lives in foreign countries due to Covid-19 should be paid compensation here. However, the state government or the chief minister is yet to say anything on this issue,” said Hibi Eden, MP.

