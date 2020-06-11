STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

13-year-old boy’s timely throw saves mother, grandma from electrocution

13-year-old Adwaith’s throw literally saved the lives of his mother and grandmother had come in contact with an overhead power cable.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Aiming correctly and felling a mango from the branch with just one stone’s throw make a boy a hero among his peers, but 13-year-old Adwaith’s throw literally saved the lives of his mother and grandmother. Hailing from Kanjani, Adwaith Rajeesh, Class 8 student of Government High School at Manalur village in Thrissur, along with his sister Bhadra and mother Dhanya had come for a short stay with his grandmother Usha at Puthenpeedika. On Monday, Adwaith was playing when he suddenly heard screams from the backyard of the house.

“When I went there, I saw my mother remaining motionless with an aluminium pole in hand. My grandmother was holding on to her. I tried to grab them, but experienced slight electric shock. Then, I noticed that the pole had come in contact with an overhead power cable. Instinctively, I picked up a piece of tile from the ground and threw it. Luckily, it hit the cable and the pole came off it and my mother fell down,” he said. 

Before Adwaith arrived, Dhanya’s sister Subha and neighbour Rosy had also suffered electric shock while trying to save Dhanya, who got the shock as she was trying to pluck a jackfruit with the pole. “It was Adwaith’s presence of mind that saved my sister and niece,” said Sugunan, Usha’s brother. Dhanya, who fell unconscious, was given first aid by Subha and later taken to a nearby hospital where she spent 24 hours under observation.

“I am just happy that my mother is there with me today. Several people called us and appreciated me. It is the lesson I learnt in my class that helped me act at the right moment,” said Adwaith with pride. He now waits for the school to reopen so that he could share the experience with his friends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Adwaith Rajeesh Boy saves family
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp