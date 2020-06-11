STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Animal welfare groups cry foul over death of wild cat in Kerala

Animal welfare activists are crying foul over the death of two elephants and a tiger in Kerala plantations.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Autopsy being conducted on the tiger found dead near Maniyar | Shaji Vettipuram 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Animal welfare activists are crying foul over the death of two elephants and a tiger in Kerala plantations. They allege that the deaths cannot be justified against the backdrop of the state government’s plan to declare wild boars as vermins and enact a law to allow farmers to kill them using bait bombs. Dr Sarita Subramaniam of Earth Brigade Foundation (EBF), Mumbai, told TNIE that a tiger died in Pathanamthitta due to deliberate pesticide poisoning. The carcass was found late on Tuesday.

However, the initial reports on Wednesday revealed the seven-year-old tiger had two-week-old injury marks in its mouth due to quills of porcupine.

Veterinarians feel the wild cat must have died of starvation caused by the injury. It has been decided to send the samples to the Central Chemical Analytical Lab in Dehradun for further tests. The cadaver was cremated on the Vadasserikara forest range office premises in the afternoon.

“Isn’t the government which declared wild animals as vermins responsible for the collateral deaths of protected Schedule-1 animals?” said Dr Sarita. She claimed the presence of the tiger near the water body indicates it was dehydrated due to the presence of pesticide in the body which prompted the animal to keep drinking water. The death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad had recently snowballed into a major controversy.

