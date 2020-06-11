STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Athira bids tearful adieu to Nithin from hospital

But soon afterwards, Athira was whisked away by the hospital authorities since she was unable to bear the sight of her husband’s remains.

Athira, in a wheelchair, looking through the doors of the ambulance to catch a last glimpse of her husband Nithin on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:   The mortal remains of Nithin Chandran, the husband of Athira Geetha Sreedharan, who had moved the Supreme Court for early repatriation of Malayalis stuck in the Gulf during the Covid-19 lockdown, were brought to his native Perambra here for the last rites on Wednesday. After the body was flown to Kochi on Wednesday morning, it was brought to the private hospital here where Athira had given birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. An emotional atmosphere prevailed at the hospital as the young wife was brought in a wheelchair to the ambulance carrying her husband’s body.

But soon afterwards, Athira was whisked away by the hospital authorities since she was unable to bear the sight of her husband’s remains. Considering the health risk, the couple’s newborn was not allowed a final glimpse of her father whom she never got to see in flesh.

Nithin’s body was placed at his residence for 30 minutes for relatives and friends to have a final glimpse of the 28-year-old who had endeared himself to society through his social commitment — one of his last acts was ensuring food for a group of starving Pakistanis — during a short, but meaningful life. The last rites were performed by his brother as the body was consigned to flames on the residential premises. Nithin had died of a heart attack in his Dubai apartment early on Monday.

RAHUL GANDHI MOURNS DEATH

Kozhikode: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, has mourned the death of Nithin Chandran. In a message to Athira, wife of the deceased, Rahul said," Nithin's tireless efforts to help pregnant NRKs in the Gulf return on priority basis paved the way for their speedy repatriation. His selfless resolve to help those in need during the pandemic shall be remembered," said Rahul. Nithin from Perambra Muyipoth had passed away in Dubai on Monday, a day before Athira was delivered of a baby girl at a private hospital here.

