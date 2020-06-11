Athirappilly project only with consensus: Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The no-objection certificate issued by the LDF government for the controversial Athirappilly hydro-electric project has kicked up a major political row with coalition partner CPI, opposition UDF and the BJP sharply criticising the decision. Power Minister M M Mani, however, said issuing of NOC was a routine procedure and the government would implement the project only if there is a consensus. But he made it clear the government has not decided to abandon the project.

“Since the validity of the central clearances for the Athirappilly project had expired, the KSEB sought an NOC to renew the same. It’s a routine procedure, being done over the years. Since the project has not been abandoned, it’s essential to renew the clearance required for the same,” Mani said. “There is no consensus over the project within the Left front itself. There are also differences of opinions within the UDF and BJP,” Mani said, adding that all other discussions in this regard were ill-motivated.

CPI, AIYF express dissent

The government suffered a setback with the CPI and its youth wing AIYF openly expressing their dissent. “Countries across the world are withdrawing from large-scale hydroelectric projects. It’s unfortunate that Kerala is yet to learn. After the 2018 floods, the chief minister had said the state would only adopt development activities that are conducive to both earth and mankind. Athirappilly should obviously not be part of any such project if that is our plan,” said CPI leader and former forest minister Binoy Viswam. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to withdraw the NOC.

“Clearance for a project which could lead to far-reaching environmental consequences can’t be justified. The UDF will launch major protests against the government’s decision,” he said. KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran alleged the Kannur lobby led by the chief minister and industries minister was instrumental in sanctioning the project. BJP state president K Surendran alleged corruption in the government decision.