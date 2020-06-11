Kerala: Coronavirus didn’t kill but they died anyway

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department found itself in a tight spot on Wednesday as two persons committed suicide at the Covid isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Unni, 33, a Covid-19 patient who fled from the hospital and was brought back on Tuesday, was found hanging at 11.30 am and later, around 5pm, Murukeshan, 38, who was under observation for the infection, killed himself. Health Minister K K Shailaja ordered a high-level probe into the suicides. “What happened was very unfortunate. The health secretary has been asked to probe the matter immediately. If there are lapses, strict action will be taken,” she said.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case and sought responses from the hospital superintendent and Medical Education Department director within three weeks.The hospital sources said Unni, having recovered from Covid, was set to be discharged on Wednesday. “He had breakfast and returned to the isolation room. When the nurse went to the room to hand over a prescription, she found him hanging from the fan,” a hospital source said.

A native of Anad near Nedumangad, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit immediately, but could not be saved, sources said. They said he was suffering from acute withdrawal symptoms and did not cooperate with the medical staff. After being brought back from his home on Tuesday, he was given medical counselling.Murukeshan, also a native of Nedumangad, was admitted to the MCH after returning from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He worked at a farm there for a few months.

Murukeshan did not inform authorities

Allegedly , Murukeshan did not report to the authorities though his family insisted him to do so and went to a public waiting shed near his residence. It is learnt that he was in an inebriated condition at the time and suffered a bout of vomiting. After the locals dialled the Disha helpline, he was moved to the MCH by 10.30pm in an ambulance.

While it is yet to be determined if he was infected, as his swab samples were collected only on Wednesday, the exact trigger for the extreme step also remains uncertain. Hospital sources said he was behaving normally through the day, but during a routine check in the evening he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

Kerala covid death toll rises to 18

Kannur: Kerala recorded its 18th Covid death on Wednesday. P K Mohammed, 70, a native of Payanchery in Iritty, Kannur, breathed his last on his way to the hospital. He tested positive earlier in the day. Mohammed had returned from Muscat, Oman, on May 22. His son had contracted the virus earlier. Meanwhile, the 87-year-old man from Engandiyur, Thrissur, who had died while being shifted to the MCH on June 7, was confirmed with infection earlier in the day.