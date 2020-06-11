STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to set up special cell to help patients suffering from blood disorders

Through the cell, daycare centres for blood disorders will come up in all districts. In addition, haemophilia treatment centres will be set up at taluk hospitals.

Published: 11th June 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Blood donor

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will set up a special cell to reach out to patients suffering from blood disorders like thalassaemia, haemophilia, sickle cell anaemia, haemoglobinopathies and others. Through the cell, daycare centres for blood disorders will come up in all districts. In addition, haemophilia treatment centres will be set up at taluk hospitals where more people with the condition usually report for care.

The project director of Kerala State AIDS Control Society will act as the state nodal officer of the  cell. Also, the implementation of the programme has been entrusted with a state-level steering committee headed by the health minister and a technical committee headed by the state mission director of National Health Mission.

"Similar cells have been established by neighbouring states. As the state has a considerable number of patients suffering from blood disorders of varying age groups, a cell of this kind will help address the issues being faced by them. It will also ensure that they are being provided with quality care and medicine," said an officer of the health department.

As per an initial project report prepared in this regard, diagnostic facilities for haemophilia and haemoglobinopathies will come up at district hospitals, while haemophilia treatment centres will be set up either in the district hospital or government medical college hospital.

The other objectives of the cell are to work along with the state, national and global projects on haemophilia/bleeding disorder projects/studies; coordinate with NGO/patient bodies to improvise haemophilia care; resolve issues in haemophilia treatment centre; and closely monitor the requirement of anti-haemophilia factors by all haemophilia treatment centres and designated government medical college hospitals.

At the same time, the technical committee has been asked to evaluate all products available in the Indian market and the best-suited specifications for the products. It has also been asked to closely monitor the quality of the products procured and adverse effects, if any.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Blood disorders Kerala Haemophilia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp