Kerala to set up special cell to help patients suffering from blood disorders

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will set up a special cell to reach out to patients suffering from blood disorders like thalassaemia, haemophilia, sickle cell anaemia, haemoglobinopathies and others. Through the cell, daycare centres for blood disorders will come up in all districts. In addition, haemophilia treatment centres will be set up at taluk hospitals where more people with the condition usually report for care.

The project director of Kerala State AIDS Control Society will act as the state nodal officer of the cell. Also, the implementation of the programme has been entrusted with a state-level steering committee headed by the health minister and a technical committee headed by the state mission director of National Health Mission.

"Similar cells have been established by neighbouring states. As the state has a considerable number of patients suffering from blood disorders of varying age groups, a cell of this kind will help address the issues being faced by them. It will also ensure that they are being provided with quality care and medicine," said an officer of the health department.

As per an initial project report prepared in this regard, diagnostic facilities for haemophilia and haemoglobinopathies will come up at district hospitals, while haemophilia treatment centres will be set up either in the district hospital or government medical college hospital.

The other objectives of the cell are to work along with the state, national and global projects on haemophilia/bleeding disorder projects/studies; coordinate with NGO/patient bodies to improvise haemophilia care; resolve issues in haemophilia treatment centre; and closely monitor the requirement of anti-haemophilia factors by all haemophilia treatment centres and designated government medical college hospitals.

At the same time, the technical committee has been asked to evaluate all products available in the Indian market and the best-suited specifications for the products. It has also been asked to closely monitor the quality of the products procured and adverse effects, if any.