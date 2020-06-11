Kerala: Man who died on way to MCH tests positive

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An 87-year-old man, a native of Engandiyur, who died on June 7 while being shifted to Government Medical College Hospital was confirmed with Covid-19 infection on Wednesday. Kumaran was admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital here on June 2 with acute respiratory issues along with other health problems. As he developed Covid-19 symptoms, his swab samples were sent for lab test and arrangements were made to shift him to Government Medical College.

According to the sources in health department, “Kumaran tested positive for Covid-19 in the test conducted at the virology lab here. As per the protocol, samples were sent to Alappuzha National Virology Institute for confirmation, but he died before the results came back.” The health officials in the district were clueless about the source of infection of the person, while contact tracing is still under process.

As many as 40 people including the nursing assistants and doctors in the private hospital were instructed to remain in quarantine. Meanwhile, the test results of Kumaran’s son came back negative on Wednesday. The mortal remains of the infected person has been kept at medical college mortuary. Funeral rites will be held as per Covid-19 protocol.