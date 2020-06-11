Row over Athirappilly project continues, CPI leader says it's nowhere on the LDF agenda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after state Power Minister MM Mani stated that the Athirappilly project would be implemented only after consensus within the Left front, the political row over the project is yet to die down.

Kanam Rajendran, state secretary of Left coalition partner CPI, made it clear that the Athirappilly project is nowhere on the LDF agenda. "It's a project that does not even figure in the LDF manifesto. The LDF will not go ahead with the project without people's consent," said Kanam, adding that the CPI will not accept the project at any cost.

Kanam also mocked Mani for his remarks. "There need not be a limit for wishing. Isn't it hope that takes people forward?" asked Kanam, taking a dig at Mani for his statement that the issue would be addressed through consensus.

Earlier, the state government had issued an NOC for the state Electricity Board to go ahead with the project. The CPI is unhappy over the decision as it is in violation of the understanding that the project would be finalised only after consensus within the Left. Soon after the issue came out, the CPI made public its dissent over the issue. The party also conveyed its displeasure to the CPM leadership. Power Minister Mani was then forced to come up with an explanation.

Muraleedharan still wants the project to go ahead

Meanwhile, in spite of the Congress openly coming out against the project, senior party leader K Muraleedharan reiterated his earlier stand that the project should be implemented. Muraleedharan who is also a former Power Minister, has always been vocal in favour of the project.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Muraleedharan said it was the UDF government led by AK Antony that decided to implement the project in 2001. The KPCC had also issued its nod for the project. However, then it was the Left front that had opposed the project. He recalled that he had taken the initiative to take forward the project during his tenure.

"Now, the LDF government says it wants to implement the project. This is so that public attention is diverted from its failure on the COVID-19 front. The government does not have enough time to implement the project now. First there should be consensus within the LDF. Congress need not intervene in an issue in which even the ruling front does not have a consensus," said Muraleedharan.