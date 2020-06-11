‘Sophisticated jail’: This Kerala man discusses his life within four walls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Whiling away time during the quarantine isn’t easy. Lack of human contact, both by sight and touch, can take a toll on one’s health. Murali Krishna, who arrived in Kochi from Mumbai seven days ago, calls his quarantine room a ‘sophisticated jail’.

Currently, on his seventh day of institutional quarantine at the Airport Golf View Hotel in Nedumbassery, the head of Investments and Strategy, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, tries to divert futile thoughts by working as usual. Along with it, he often pens notes titled the ‘Virus Diaries’ on his Facebook page.

“It can be claustrophobic, solely being within four walls without seeing other people. I haven’t seen the person who provides food. I place my order and before I open my door, the person has vanished -- just the food remains. The only person I saw after the first three days was a man who cleaned my room,” Murali says.

As per the norm, Murali receives calls from the Health Department and the police. “They’ve been checking on me and enquiring about symptoms. I’ve also received calls from the Mental Health Centre to probe about my state of mind and if I’ve had any anxiety or emotional attacks. Fortunately, my work is keeping me sane,” he says.

Murali added that there was a deep-seated fear among people to welcome those arriving from Mumbai, as Maharashtra has the highest number of cases.