Teachers told to be present in colleges on working days in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Education Department has issued orders directing teachers and principals of colleges and other higher educational institutions to be present in the institution on all working days. Principals have been asked to ensure that teachers who are assigned for conducting online classes are carrying out the duty properly. The working hours of colleges and other higher educational institutions have been fixed from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

According to the order, the classroom or online teaching time will be from 8.30am to 1.30pm. After 1.30pm, teachers can spend their time for research, applying for project funding, NAAC accreditation-related work and for conducting remedial classes. The order also directs teaching and non-teaching staff, assigned for the conduct of examinations, to appear for exam duty without fail.