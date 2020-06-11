Three held for death of jumbo in Pathanapuram

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The forest department officials have confirmed that the wild elephant, which was found dead at Karavoor in Pathanapuram a month ago, was killed by poachers. According to the authorities, the elephant died after eating pineapple stuffed with explosives, a trap set for Sambar deer. The elephant was found by the locals in the locality with wounds in its mouth.

It died on April 11 while undergoing treatment. Earlier, the authorities thought that the wound was caused by a piece of wood. Later, the post mortem report raised suspicions about the use of explosives. Based on which the department carried out an investigation, said an official.

In connection with the incident, the forest guards arrested three Karavoor natives, Renjith, Animon and Sharath, all are poachers.The authorities claimed that two more people are to be arrested in connection with the incident. A case will be registered against them for poaching Sambar deer and python.